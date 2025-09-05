Nationals try to keep win streak alive against the Cubs

Washington Nationals (56-83, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (80-60, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Friday, 2:20…

Washington Nationals (56-83, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (80-60, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (8-10, 5.42 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (1-1, 4.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -233, Nationals +190; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has an 80-60 record overall and a 43-26 record in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .427 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the majors.

Washington is 27-41 on the road and 56-83 overall. The Nationals have gone 31-16 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with 28 home runs while slugging .493. Kyle Tucker is 15 for 36 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 57 RBIs for the Nationals. Nasim Nunez is 3 for 4 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (calf), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.