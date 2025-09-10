Nationals take 4-game road win streak into matchup with the Marlins

Washington Nationals (60-84, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (66-79, third in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday, 6:40…

Washington Nationals (60-84, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (66-79, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (8-11, 5.71 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (6-5, 4.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -163, Nationals +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Miami has gone 32-41 in home games and 66-79 overall. The Marlins have a 53-31 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Washington has a 60-84 record overall and a 31-42 record on the road. Nationals hitters have a collective .392 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 12th time this season. The Nationals lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agustin Ramirez has 28 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 10 for 34 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

James Wood has 34 doubles, 27 home runs and 88 RBIs while hitting .260 for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 16 for 41 with a double, four triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .239 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Valente Bellozo: day-to-day (tricep), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (quad strain), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

