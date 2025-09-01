Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals start 3-game series…

Nationals start 3-game series with the Marlins

The Associated Press

September 1, 2025, 4:03 AM

Miami Marlins (65-72, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-83, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Nationals: Andrew Alvarez (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Washington has a 26-42 record in home games and a 53-83 record overall. The Nationals have a 19-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami has a 34-35 record in road games and a 65-72 record overall. The Marlins have gone 52-27 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Monday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Marlins have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 26 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Nationals. James Wood is 11 for 38 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .237 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .260 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Zuber: 15-Day IL (lat), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (arm), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (tibia), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up