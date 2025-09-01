Nationals start 3-game series with the Marlins

Miami Marlins (65-72, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-83, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Monday, 1:05…

Miami Marlins (65-72, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-83, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Nationals: Andrew Alvarez (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Washington has a 26-42 record in home games and a 53-83 record overall. The Nationals have a 19-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami has a 34-35 record in road games and a 65-72 record overall. The Marlins have gone 52-27 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Monday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Marlins have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 26 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Nationals. James Wood is 11 for 38 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .237 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .260 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Zuber: 15-Day IL (lat), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (arm), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (tibia), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.