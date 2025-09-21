Nationals rookie Daylen Lile exits with knee injury after sliding into the wall against the Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Nationals rookie outfielder Daylen Lile exited the game against the New York Mets with a…

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Nationals rookie outfielder Daylen Lile exited the game against the New York Mets with a left knee contusion Sunday after he tried to make a sliding catch of Cedric Mullins’ sinking liner.

Lile initially appeared to be seriously hurt as he slid into the left-field wall in the third inning. The 22-year-old, who hit a two-run, inside-the-park homer in the 11th inning of the Nationals’ 5-3 win on Saturday, writhed in pain as Luis Torrens, who was on second, ran home for what was initially called a sacrifice fly. Mullins, who lingered at first base, eventually tried running to second, where he was tagged out.

Umpires then ruled Lile dropped the ball but overturned the out on Mullins because time had been called to tend to Lile.

A wheelchair was brought on to the field, but Lile got up, waved off the assistance and walked to the Nationals dugout with a minimal limp. He was replaced by fellow rookie Robert Hassell III.

Lile was 1-for-1 with a run scored Sunday. He is batting .290 with seven homers, 35 RBIs and 11 triples — tied for the third-most in the majors — in 86 games. He has seven triples in 20 games this month.

