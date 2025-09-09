Nationals play the Marlins after Bell’s 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (59-84, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (66-78, third in the NL East) Miami; Tuesday, 6:40…

Washington Nationals (59-84, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (66-78, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (7-15, 5.87 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Marlins: Adam Mazur (0-2, 5.74 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -128, Nationals +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins after Josh Bell had four hits against the Marlins on Monday.

Miami is 32-40 in home games and 66-78 overall. The Marlins have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .250.

Washington is 30-42 in road games and 59-84 overall. The Nationals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .245.

The matchup Tuesday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 70 RBIs for the Marlins. Joey Wiemer is 8 for 27 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 17 home runs, 34 walks and 53 RBIs while hitting .267 for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 15 for 40 with a double, four triples, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .254 batting average, 7.85 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (quad strain), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.