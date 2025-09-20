Nationals look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Mets

Washington Nationals (62-92, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (80-74, second in the NL East) New York;…

Washington Nationals (62-92, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (80-74, second in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli (3-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Mets: Nolan McLean (4-1, 1.19 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -267, Nationals +215; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head into the matchup against the New York Mets as losers of five games in a row.

New York has an 80-74 record overall and a 49-30 record in home games. The Mets have a 56-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington has a 31-45 record on the road and a 62-92 record overall. The Nationals have gone 33-18 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Mets have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 37 doubles, a triple and 37 home runs for the Mets. Juan Soto is 13 for 41 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

James Wood leads the Nationals with 64 extra base hits (37 doubles and 27 home runs). Josh Bell is 11 for 36 with a double, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by six runs

Nationals: 2-8, .219 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

