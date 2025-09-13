Nationals look to keep home win streak going, host the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (64-84, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (61-86, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Saturday, 4:05…

Pittsburgh Pirates (64-84, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (61-86, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bubba Chandler (2-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Nationals: Andrew Alvarez (1-0, 1.86 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -123, Pirates +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Washington is 61-86 overall and 30-42 in home games. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 22-51 on the road and 64-84 overall. The Pirates have a 34-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Pirates are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 33 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 16 for 41 with a double, four triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz has 17 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Pirates. Spencer Horwitz is 7 for 27 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .277 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Pirates: 3-7, .203 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ronny Simon: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Suwinski: 10-Day IL (groin), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

