Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals look to keep…

Nationals look to keep home win streak going, host the Pirates

The Associated Press

September 13, 2025, 4:03 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (64-84, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (61-86, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bubba Chandler (2-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Nationals: Andrew Alvarez (1-0, 1.86 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -123, Pirates +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Washington is 61-86 overall and 30-42 in home games. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 22-51 on the road and 64-84 overall. The Pirates have a 34-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Pirates are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 33 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 16 for 41 with a double, four triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz has 17 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Pirates. Spencer Horwitz is 7 for 27 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .277 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Pirates: 3-7, .203 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ronny Simon: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Suwinski: 10-Day IL (groin), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up