Nationals bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Mets

Washington Nationals (62-91, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (79-74, second in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Andrew Alvarez (1-0, 1.15 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Mets: Brandon Sproat (0-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -204, Nationals +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals, on a four-game losing streak, play the New York Mets.

New York has gone 48-30 at home and 79-74 overall. The Mets have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

Washington has a 62-91 record overall and a 31-44 record on the road. The Nationals have a 42-16 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has a .270 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 37 doubles, a triple and 37 home runs. Juan Soto is 11 for 41 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 17 home runs, 36 walks and 55 RBIs while hitting .260 for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 12 for 36 with a double, two triples, two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .230 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .221 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.