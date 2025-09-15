Live Radio
Nationals begin 4-game series at home against the Braves

The Associated Press

September 15, 2025, 4:04 AM

Atlanta Braves (66-83, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (62-87, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (5-13, 4.86 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (8-15, 5.69 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -155, Nationals +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves on Monday to start a four-game series.

Washington has a 31-43 record at home and a 62-87 record overall. The Nationals are 40-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta is 66-83 overall and 30-44 in road games. The Braves have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .391.

Monday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 27 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 10 for 32 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 36 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10 for 40 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .254 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by four runs

Braves: 4-6, .211 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Austin Riley: 60-Day IL (abdominal), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

