Nationals and Pirates play in series rubber match

Pittsburgh Pirates (65-84, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (61-87, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mike Burrows (2-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Nationals: Cade Cavalli (3-1, 4.67 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -118, Pirates -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Washington has a 61-87 record overall and a 30-43 record at home. The Nationals have a 24-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh has a 23-51 record on the road and a 65-84 record overall. The Pirates are 35-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Pirates are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 17 home runs, 35 walks and 53 RBIs while hitting .264 for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 15 for 41 with four triples, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 35 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 71 RBIs for the Pirates. Spencer Horwitz is 7 for 25 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .261 batting average, 5.07 ERA, even run differential

Pirates: 3-7, .197 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ronny Simon: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Suwinski: 10-Day IL (groin), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

