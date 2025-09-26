Live Radio
Montgomery’s ninth-inning homer leads White Sox to 10-9 win over Nationals

The Associated Press

September 26, 2025, 10:12 PM

Washington Nationals' Daylen Lile, left, celebrates his three-run home run with CJ Abrams, right, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colson Montgomery hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning, Lenyn Sosa was 3 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Washington Nationals 10-9 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Luis García Jr. hit a career-high three of Washington’s six home runs. Josh Bell, CJ Abrams and Daylen Lile also homered for the Nationals. It was the team’s most homers in a game since July 19, 2021 against Miami.

Fraser Ellard (1-2) pitched one-third of an inning for the win and Grant Taylor pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.

Jose A. Ferrer (4-4) gave up two runs — one earned — in the ninth, his fourth blown save.

Jordan Leasure’s string of 14 consecutive scoreless innings, which had been the third-longest active streak in MLB, was snapped.

Chase Meidroth reached on a fielding error and opened the scoring when Miguel Vargas singled. Brooks Baldwin doubled to drive in two runs and then scored on a double by Sosa to give the White Sox a 4-0 lead.

Sosa homered to leadoff the fourth inning and Kyle Teel added a run-scoring single to make it 6-1.

James Wood struck out once, bringing his league-worst strikeout tally to 216 this season. Mark Reynolds holds the MLB single-season record for strikeouts with 223 in 2009.

Key moment

Teel reached on a fielding error by Ferrer and two pitches later Montgomery hit a 97-mph sinker over the wall in right-center field.

Key stats

The White Sox, who were 0 for 28 during their five-game skid and batted .103 (6 of 58) with runners in scoring position over their last 12, went 5 of 11 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Sean Burke (4-11, 4.29 ERA) pitches Saturday for the White Sox against Jake Irvin (9-13, 5.69) in the second of the three-game series.

