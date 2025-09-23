Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Michael Harris II hits…

Michael Harris II hits 2 homers, Braves beat Nationals 3-2 for 10th straight win

The Associated Press

September 23, 2025, 10:36 PM

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., right, reacts after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)(AP/Colin Hubbard)

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris II homered twice, Hurston Waldrep pitched six innings of one-run ball and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Tuesday night for their 10th straight victory.

Six of those wins have come against the last-place Nationals, including Atlanta’s first four-game sweep (from Sept. 15-17) of the Washington/Montreal franchise. Despite the longest active win streak in the majors, the Braves (75-83) have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Waldrep (6-1) allowed five hits, walked four and had five strikeouts. Raisel Iglesias pitched a scoreless ninth for his 28th save.

Harris it a 444-foot shot over the wall in right-center field in the fifth and added a leadoff homer in the seventh that made it 3-1. Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a go-ahead homer for Atlanta in the sixth.

Nationals starter Brad Lord (5-9) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings.

Nasim Nuñez walked with two out in the third, stole second and scored on CJ Abrams’ single to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead.

Washington’s James Wood hit his 38th double and led off the eighth with a homer.

Ha-Seong Kim had streaks of 10 games with a hit a nine with a run — the longest scoring streak by a Brave since 2023 — snapped.

Key moment

With two out in the sixth, Acuña hit a first-pitch slider over the wall in right-center field to give the Braves a 2-1 lead.

Key stat

Waldrep’s .857 win percentage is the highest by a rookie in franchise history (since 1900) with at least 10 appearances.

Up next

Washington’s Andrew Alvarez (1-1, 2.84 ERA) is set to pitch Wednesday against Bryce Elder (8-10, 5.36) in the finale of a three-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up