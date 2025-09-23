Michael Harris II hits 2 homers, Braves beat Nationals 3-2 for 10th straight win

Michael Harris II homered twice, Hurston Waldrep pitched six innings of one-run ball and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Tuesday night for their 10th straight victory.

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., right, reacts after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)(AP/Colin Hubbard)

Six of those wins have come against the last-place Nationals, including Atlanta’s first four-game sweep (from Sept. 15-17) of the Washington/Montreal franchise. Despite the longest active win streak in the majors, the Braves (75-83) have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Waldrep (6-1) allowed five hits, walked four and had five strikeouts. Raisel Iglesias pitched a scoreless ninth for his 28th save.

Harris it a 444-foot shot over the wall in right-center field in the fifth and added a leadoff homer in the seventh that made it 3-1. Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a go-ahead homer for Atlanta in the sixth.

Nationals starter Brad Lord (5-9) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings.

Nasim Nuñez walked with two out in the third, stole second and scored on CJ Abrams’ single to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead.

Washington’s James Wood hit his 38th double and led off the eighth with a homer.

Ha-Seong Kim had streaks of 10 games with a hit a nine with a run — the longest scoring streak by a Brave since 2023 — snapped.

Key moment

With two out in the sixth, Acuña hit a first-pitch slider over the wall in right-center field to give the Braves a 2-1 lead.

Key stat

Waldrep’s .857 win percentage is the highest by a rookie in franchise history (since 1900) with at least 10 appearances.

Up next

Washington’s Andrew Alvarez (1-1, 2.84 ERA) is set to pitch Wednesday against Bryce Elder (8-10, 5.36) in the finale of a three-game series.

