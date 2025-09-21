Mets and Nationals square off in series rubber match

Washington Nationals (63-92, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (80-75, second in the NL East) New York;…

Washington Nationals (63-92, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (80-75, second in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (8-13, 5.76 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -267, Nationals +215; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and Washington Nationals meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

New York is 49-31 in home games and 80-75 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .429 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

Washington has a 32-45 record in road games and a 63-92 record overall. The Nationals are 43-17 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Mets lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 19 doubles, a triple and 42 home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 12 for 37 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 34 doubles, five triples and 18 home runs while hitting .261 for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 11 for 36 with a double, two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 3-7, .205 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.