Marsee leads Marlins against the Nationals following 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (60-85, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (67-79, third in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (0-0); Marlins: Ryan Weathers (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -125, Nationals +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Washington Nationals after Jakob Marsee had four hits against the Nationals on Wednesday.

Miami is 67-79 overall and 33-41 in home games. The Marlins are 56-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Washington has a 31-43 record in road games and a 60-85 record overall. The Nationals have gone 32-16 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the 13th time this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has 18 doubles and 14 home runs for the Marlins. Marsee is 13 for 41 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

James Wood leads the Nationals with 61 extra base hits (34 doubles and 27 home runs). Josh Bell is 10 for 34 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .266 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Valente Bellozo: day-to-day (tricep), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (quad strain), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.