Marlins start 4-game series with the Nationals

The Associated Press

September 8, 2025, 4:03 AM

Washington Nationals (58-84, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (66-77, third in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli (2-1, 4.85 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Marlins: Janson Junk (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -136, Nationals +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals to open a four-game series.

Miami has a 66-77 record overall and a 32-39 record at home. The Marlins are 21-12 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Washington has gone 29-42 in road games and 58-84 overall. The Nationals have a 21-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams square off Monday for the 10th time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 70 RBIs for the Marlins. Joey Wiemer is 8 for 27 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has a .265 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 30 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs. Daylen Lile is 14 for 38 with a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .251 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (quad strain), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (arm), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

