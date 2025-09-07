Cubs and Nationals play in series rubber match

Washington Nationals (57-84, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (81-61, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday, 2:20…

Washington Nationals (57-84, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (81-61, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Andrew Alvarez (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, four strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Pomeranz (2-1, 2.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -196, Nationals +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Chicago has an 81-61 record overall and a 44-27 record in home games. The Cubs rank fourth in the NL with 193 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Washington has a 57-84 record overall and a 28-42 record in road games. The Nationals have a 38-16 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Crow-Armstrong has 35 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 85 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Cubs. Kyle Tucker is 15 for 36 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 30 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 14 for 36 with a double, three triples, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.21 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Pete Crow-Armstrong: day-to-day (knee), Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (calf), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.