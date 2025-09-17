Braves try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Nationals

Atlanta Braves (69-83, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (62-90, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Wednesday, 4:05…

Atlanta Braves (69-83, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (62-90, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Hurston Waldrep (4-1, 2.78 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Nationals: Brad Lord (5-8, 4.21 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -154, Nationals +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves hit the road against the Washington Nationals looking to extend a four-game road winning streak.

Washington has a 62-90 record overall and a 31-46 record at home. The Nationals have a 29-71 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Atlanta has a 33-44 record in road games and a 69-83 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Braves are up 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 27 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 62 RBIs for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 10 for 32 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 39 doubles, two triples and 27 home runs for the Braves. Jurickson Profar is 11 for 38 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Braves: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (hip), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Riley: 60-Day IL (abdominal), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

