Braves look to keep home win streak alive, host the Nationals

Washington Nationals (64-94, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-83, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Andrew Alvarez (1-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (8-10, 5.36 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -190, Nationals +158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Washington Nationals.

Atlanta is 75-83 overall and 38-39 at home. The Braves have a 60-31 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Washington has gone 33-47 on the road and 64-94 overall. The Nationals have a 34-18 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Braves have a 9-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 40 doubles, two triples and 28 home runs for the Braves. Drake Baldwin is 14 for 40 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games.

James Wood has 38 doubles, 28 home runs and 90 RBIs while hitting .255 for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 12 for 35 with a double, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 10-0, .307 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 47 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .216 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (arm), Vidal Brujan: day-to-day (hip), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Bummer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Riley: 60-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 15-Day IL (biceps), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (ankle), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.