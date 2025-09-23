Braves bring 1-0 series lead over Nationals into game 2

Washington Nationals (64-93, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-83, fourth in the NL East) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15…

Washington Nationals (64-93, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-83, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Brad Lord (5-8, 4.18 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Braves: Hurston Waldrep (5-1, 3.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -197, Nationals +163; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Washington Nationals.

Atlanta has a 37-39 record at home and a 74-83 record overall. The Braves have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

Washington is 64-93 overall and 33-46 on the road. The Nationals have a 43-18 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 8-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has 23 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 74 RBIs while hitting .240 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 16 for 44 with four doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 34 doubles, five triples and 18 home runs while hitting .259 for the Nationals. Dylan Crews is 11 for 37 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .307 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .208 batting average, 6.33 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: day-to-day (arm), Vidal Brujan: day-to-day (hip), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Bummer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Riley: 60-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Daylen Lile: day-to-day (knee), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.