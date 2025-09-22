Braves beat Nationals 11-5 for 9th straight win

Chris Sale earned his first win against Washington, Ronald Acuña Jr. homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Nationals 11-5 on Monday night.

The Braves continued their strong run over the final two weeks of the season with their ninth straight win, their longest run since 2023.

Sale (6-5) allowed five runs on three hits over five innings. It was the second time Sale has allowed five earned runs in his 19 starts this season. José Suarez pitched three scoreless innings for his first save.

Rookie catcher Drake Baldwin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and the NL Rookie of the Year has an RBI in each of his last six games. Acuña reached base five times with a home run, three walks and he was hit by a pitch.

Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore (5-15) gave up four runs on four hits in two innings.

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. He fouled off a pitch in the third inning while batting. He stayed in for one more pitch before walking toward the dugout and being attended to by Atlanta’s training staff.

Key moment

Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim walked on a check swing to load the bases in the third inning. Home plate umpire Dan Iassogna appealed the check swing down to first base umpire Manny Gonzalez, who said Kim did not swing. Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo was ejected after arguing the call. The Braves went on to score five runs in the inning.

Key stat

Sale entered Monday’s game with an 0-2 record in three games against Washington. There are now just three major league teams Sale has not yet beaten in his career: the Marlins (0-2 in three games), the Cardinals (0-0 in two games) and the Braves (0-2 in two games).

Up next

Nationals LHP Andrew Alvarez (1-1, 2.84 ERA) will face Braves RHP Hurston Waldrep (5-1, 3.04 ERA) on Tuesday.

