Bell second Nats player to homer from both sides, has 6 RBIs, 4 hits in 15-7 romp over Marlins

Josh Bell became the second Washington player to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game, finishing with four hits and six RBIs to lead the Nationals over the Miami Marlins 15-7 on Monday night.

Dylan Crews and Luis García Jr also homered as the Nationals matched their season high for runs and hits (19).

Miami drew just 7,992, its 12th crowd this season under 8,000.

Bell’s RBI single in the fifth put Washington ahead 3-1 and, batting right-handed, he hit a two-run drive off Josh Simpson for a 10-2 lead in the sixth.

Hitting left-handed, Bell added a two-run homer in the sixth against Josh Simpson, a 413-foot, 110 mph drive four rows into the nearly empty right-field upper deck for his 19th long ball this season. Bell added an RBI single in the ninth, matching his career high for hits.

Washington’s Danny Espinosa homered from both sides of the plate twice in the same series against Cincinnati, on June 30 and July 3, 2016, a four-game series in which he had five homers and 15 RBIs.

Crews also had four RBIs for the Nats, who won for the sixth time in seven games.

Cade Cavalli (3-1) gave up two runs and six hits in five innings.

García homered in the second off Janson Junk (6-2), who was activated from the injured list after recovering from tight ulnar nerve irritation and allowed six runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Heriberto Hernández had a tying single in the second and Crews had a go-ahead single in the fourth,

Victor Mesa Jr. homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Marlins and Jakob Marsee hit a solo shot.

Key moment

Crews hit a two-out homer for an 8-2 lead, capping a six-run fifth.

Key stat

Washington tying season high for runs and hits.

Up next

Washington LHP Mitchell Parker (7-15, 5.87 ERA) takes the hill opposite RHP Adam Mazur (0-2, 5.74) in Tuesday’s second game of a four-game series.

