Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies (70-52, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (49-73, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (4-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Nationals: Cade Cavalli (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -151, Nationals +127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

Washington has a 23-37 record in home games and a 49-73 record overall. The Nationals are 10th in the NL with 117 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Philadelphia is 70-52 overall and 33-31 on the road. The Phillies have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .324.

The teams square off Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Phillies are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has a .266 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 26 doubles, five triples and 16 home runs. James Wood is 12 for 42 with a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Trea Turner has 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 52 RBIs while hitting .286 for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh is 9 for 28 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Jhoan Duran: day-to-day (foot), Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (blister), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

