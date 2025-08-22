Turner leads Phillies against the Nationals following 5-hit game

Washington Nationals (52-75, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (74-53, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Friday, 6:45…

Washington Nationals (52-75, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (74-53, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli (1-0, 2.20 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (4-6, 3.34 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -171, Nationals +143; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Washington Nationals after Trea Turner had five hits on Wednesday in an 11-2 win over the Mariners.

Philadelphia has a 74-53 record overall and a 40-21 record at home. The Phillies have a 48-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington has a 52-75 record overall and a 26-36 record on the road. The Nationals have gone 19-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Phillies are up 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner has a .303 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 28 doubles, five triples and 13 home runs. J.T. Realmuto is 13 for 36 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has a .265 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 27 doubles, five triples and 16 home runs. Paul DeJong is 13 for 41 with four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .289 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Nationals: 5-5, .248 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (blood clot)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.