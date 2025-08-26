Stanton hits 451-foot homer, drives in 5 runs as Yankees beat Nationals 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a 451-foot, two-run homer in the sixth inning and drove in five runs…

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a 451-foot, two-run homer in the sixth inning and drove in five runs for the first time since 2022 to lead the New York Yankees to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

The Yankees won their third straight and remained a half-game behind Boston for the AL’s top wild-card spot.

Stanton gave the Yankees a 5-1 lead when he lifted a slider from Orlando Ribalta about halfway up the left field bleachers for his fifth homer in seven games.

Stanton’s 446th career homer was the highlight of his first game with at least five RBIs since May 12, 2022 against the White Sox. It was his eighth game with at least five RBIs and one shy of his career high.

Stanton also hit a bases-clearing double off the top of the left field fence with two outs in the third to give the Yankees a 3-1 lead off Washington starter MacKenzie Gore (5-13).

New York starter Luis Gil (2-1) allowed five hits and one run in five innings. He walked four for the third time since returning from a lat strain, and struck out five.

Anthony Volpe returned after sitting out two games and went 0 for 4 .

CJ Abrams hit an RBI single off Gil in the third.

Gore allowed three runs and three hits in five innings. The left-hander fell to 1-5 since the All-Star break as the Nationals lost their fourth straight.

Key moment

Gore allowed a double to Paul Goldschmidt and walked Aaron Judge and Bellinger ahead of Stanton’s double. Tim Hill retired Wood on a groundout with the bases loaded to end the sixth after relieving Fernando Cruz.

Key stat

Stanton is hitting .346 (17 for 49) with runners in scoring position this season.

Up next

New York LHP Max Fried (13-5, 3.14 ERA) opposes Washington RHP Cade Cavalli (1-0, 2.82) on Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.