Royals play the Nationals on home winning streak

The Kansas City Royals will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they face the Washington Nationals.

Washington Nationals (47-71, fifth in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (59-60, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (7-12, 5.50 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Royals: Michael Wacha (6-9, 3.36 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -178, Nationals +148; over/under is 9 runs

Kansas City is 29-28 in home games and 59-60 overall. The Royals have a 34-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Washington is 25-35 on the road and 47-71 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 37 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 65 RBIs for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 8 for 42 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

James Wood leads the Nationals with 25 home runs while slugging .487. Daylen Lile is 11 for 34 with three doubles, a triple and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Nationals: 3-7, .242 batting average, 7.26 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (abductor), Steven Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Jac Caglianone: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cole Ragans: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (elbow), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Dylan Crews: 60-Day IL (back), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

