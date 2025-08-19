Red Sox sign 1B Nathaniel Lowe, who was cut by Nationals last week

Lowe, 30, is a .263 career hitter with 105 homers, 397 RBIs and 384 runs scored in seven seasons with the Rays, Rangers and Nationals.

Washington Nationals first baseman Nathaniel Lowe gestures to the dugout after hitting a RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, June 27, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)(AP/Jayne Kamin-Oncea) Washington Nationals first baseman Nathaniel Lowe gestures to the dugout after hitting a RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, June 27, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)(AP/Jayne Kamin-Oncea) BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox signed first baseman Nathaniel Lowe to a one-year contract Monday, two days after he was released by the Washington Nationals.

To make room on the roster, the Red Sox placed outfielder Rob Refsnyder on the 10-day injured list with a strained muscle on his left side.

Lowe, 30, is a .263 career hitter with 105 homers, 397 RBIs and 384 runs scored in seven seasons with the Rays, Rangers and Nationals. He won a Gold Glove while helping Texas win the 2023 World Series before being traded to Washington after the '24 season.

For the Nationals, he had 16 homers with 68 RBIs while batting a career-worst .216 in 119 games before he was designated for assignment last Thursday. He was released two days later.

Also on Monday, the Red Sox said right-hander Tanner Houck had season-ending elbow surgery. An All-Star last season, the 29-year-old Houck went on the injured list in mid-May with a right flexor strain after going 0-3 with an 8.04 ERA in nine starts.

In other moves, the Red Sox recalled infielder/outfielder Nate Eaton from Triple-A Worcester and designated catcher Ali Sánchez for assignment.

