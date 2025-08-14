Phillies visit the Nationals to begin 4-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (69-51, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (48-72, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Thursday, 6:45…

Philadelphia Phillies (69-51, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (48-72, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (11-5, 4.20 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Nationals: Brad Lord (3-6, 3.28 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -211, Nationals +174; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Washington is 48-72 overall and 22-36 in home games. The Nationals are 21-56 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Philadelphia is 69-51 overall and 32-30 in road games. The Phillies have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.

The teams square off Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 25 home runs while slugging .486. Paul DeJong is 10 for 34 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 18 doubles, a triple and 42 home runs for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 10 for 36 with three doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .248 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .239 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Dylan Crews: 60-Day IL (back), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (blister), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

