Phillies square off against the Nationals with series tied 1-1

Washington Nationals (53-76, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (75-54, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (8-8, 5.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (9-6, 3.25 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -282, Nationals +227; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 41-22 record at home and a 75-54 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Washington is 53-76 overall and 27-37 on the road. The Nationals have gone 19-12 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 28 doubles, 21 home runs and 60 RBIs for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 12 for 36 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 27 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Nationals. Paul DeJong is 13 for 41 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .299 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .246 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (blood clot)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

