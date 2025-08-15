Phillies enter matchup against the Nationals on losing streak

Philadelphia Phillies (69-52, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (49-72, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Friday, 6:45…

Philadelphia Phillies (69-52, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (49-72, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.68 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (5-12, 4.09 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 158 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -178, Nationals +148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies look to end their three-game slide with a victory against the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 49-72 record overall and a 23-36 record in home games. The Nationals have gone 21-56 in games when they have given up a home run.

Philadelphia has a 32-31 record on the road and a 69-52 record overall. The Phillies are 30-14 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has a .266 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 25 doubles, five triples and 16 home runs. James Wood is 12 for 42 with a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 42 home runs, 78 walks and 98 RBIs while hitting .249 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 12 for 40 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .248 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (blister), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

