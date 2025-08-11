Perez and Isbel 2-run homers in the 6th inning power the Royals to a 7-4 win over the Nationals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvadore Perez and Kyle Isbel hit two-run homers in the sixth inning and the Kansas…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvadore Perez and Kyle Isbel hit two-run homers in the sixth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Washington Nationals 7-4 on Monday night.

Perez homered off rookie Cade Cavalli after Maikel Garcia drew a leadoff walk, tying the game at 4. Adam Frazier singled, chasing Cavalli, and Jackson Rutledge (1-2) entered and retired Randal Grichuk on a double-play grounder. Nick Loftin had a two-out single before scoring on Isbel’s fourth homer. Perez’s homer was his 21st.

James Wood walked leading off the first against Bailey Falter in his home debut for the Royals after being acquired from the Pirates at the trade deadline. Josh Bell hit his 15th homer — a 422-foot, two-out shot to left-center — to give the Nationals a 2-0 lead.

Garcia, Perez and Frazier had consecutive singles to start the second for the Royals’ first run. Loftin’s sacrifice fly tied it 2-all.

Falter left a tie game after four innings and 76 pitches. Wood singled off Daniel Lynch IV (4-2) leading off the fifth and Paul DeJong hit his fourth homer one out later to put the Nationals up 4-2.

Mike Yastrzemski added a run in the eighth with a sac fly. Frazier finished 3 for 4 and Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his 30th save.

Bobby Witt Jr. went 2 for 5 in his return to the Royals lineup after back tightness forced him to miss his second game of the season on Sunday.

Kansas City won the opener of a 10-game homestand and moved to 59-60 on the season.

Key moment

Isbel’s go-ahead shot came after he popped out in foul territory on a 3-1 pitch with one out and runners on second and third in a tie game in the second inning.

Key stat

The Royals have scored 441 runs, fewest in the AL.

Up next

Nationals LHP Mitchell Parker (7-12, 5.43 ERA) will start Tuesday opposite Royals RHP Michael Wacha (6-9, 3.36).

