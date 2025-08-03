Nationals take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (66-44, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (44-66, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Sunday, 1:35…

Milwaukee Brewers (66-44, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (44-66, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 2.70 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Nationals: Brad Lord (2-5, 3.27 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -182, Nationals +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to stop a four-game slide when they play the Milwaukee Brewers.

Washington has a 44-66 record overall and a 21-33 record in home games. The Nationals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .244.

Milwaukee is 66-44 overall and 30-24 on the road. The Brewers have gone 35-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Brewers are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 45 extra base hits (21 doubles and 24 home runs). Luis Garcia is 10 for 37 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 12 doubles and 21 home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 16 for 43 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .222 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .309 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Dylan Crews: 60-Day IL (back), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Sal Frelick: day-to-day (knee), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

