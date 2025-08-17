Nationals play the Phillies leading series 2-1

Philadelphia Phillies (70-53, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (50-73, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Sunday, 11:35…

Philadelphia Phillies (70-53, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (50-73, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-0); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (7-13, 5.63 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -173, Nationals +145; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, leading the series 2-1.

Washington is 24-37 at home and 50-73 overall. The Nationals have gone 29-15 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Philadelphia has a 33-32 record on the road and a 70-53 record overall. The Phillies have gone 34-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams square off Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Phillies are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 25 home runs while slugging .480. Paul DeJong is 11 for 35 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Trea Turner has a .289 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 27 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs. J.T. Realmuto is 11 for 35 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Phillies: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (blood clot), Jhoan Duran: day-to-day (foot), Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (blister), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.