Nationals play the Brewers in first of 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (64-44, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (44-64, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Friday, 6:45…

Milwaukee Brewers (64-44, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (44-64, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jose Quintana (7-4, 3.50 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (7-10, 4.99 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -155, Nationals +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Milwaukee Brewers to start a three-game series.

Washington is 21-31 in home games and 44-64 overall. The Nationals rank 10th in the NL with 104 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Milwaukee has a 64-44 record overall and a 28-24 record in road games. The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.63.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 24 home runs while slugging .495. Josh Bell is 11 for 36 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 12 doubles, 20 home runs and 69 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 16 for 40 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Dylan Crews: 60-Day IL (back), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Chourio: day-to-day (hamstring), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.