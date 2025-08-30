Live Radio
Nationals place LHP MacKenzie Gore on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation

The Associated Press

August 30, 2025, 3:13 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals placed left-hander MacKenzie Gore on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with left shoulder inflammation.

The move was made retroactive to Wednesday, a day after Gore pitched five innings of three-run ball in a 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees.

Interim manager Miguel Cairo said Gore “felt something” in his last start. Cairo said an MRI revealed a little shoulder inflammation.

Washington also recalled right-hander Mason Thompson from Triple-A Rochester before its game against Tampa Bay. The reliever has no record and a 13.50 ERA in six appearances with the Nationals this season.

The 26-year-old Gore made the NL All-Star team for the first time this year, but he has struggled since the break. He is 1-5 with a 7.54 ERA in his last eight starts.

Gore was acquired in the Juan Soto trade with San Diego in August 2022. He is 5-13 with a 4.15 ERA in 27 starts this year, striking out 173 in 147 1/3 innings.

