Nationals place catcher Drew Millas on injured list, call up C.J. Stubbs

The Associated Press

August 29, 2025, 7:04 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals placed catcher Drew Millas on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Thursday with a left index finger injury on Friday and selected catcher C.J. Stubbs from Triple-A Rochester.

Millas suffered a fracture and dislocation of his finger when he was called for catcher’s interference after Austin Wells’ swing hit Millas’ glove during Wednesday’s 11-2 loss to the New York Yankees. He had surgery on Friday to stabilize the fracture and repair the joint.

Stubbs is hitting .148 in 66 games at Double-A and Triple-A this season with three home runs and 15 RBIs.

