Nationals’ Drew Millas fractures finger on catcher’s interference vs. Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Nationals catcher Drew Millas fractured a finger Wednesday against the New York Yankees on a catcher’s interference play.

Millas was called for interference in the third inning as his glove made contact with Austin Wells’ bat.

Interim manager Miguel Cairo and head athletic trainer Paul Lessard checked on Millas and removed him from the game.

Riley Adams — who was in the lineup as designated hitter — replaced Millas at catcher.

New York scored nine runs in the inning.

Millas is hitting .306 with seven RBIs in 18 games this season for the last-place Nationals, who acquired him at the 2021 trade deadline from the Athletics.

