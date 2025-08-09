Nationals bring road losing streak into matchup with the Giants

Washington Nationals (45-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-57, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Washington Nationals (45-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-57, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Brad Lord (2-6, 3.42 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Giants: Carson Whisenhunt (1-0, 4.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -169, Nationals +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will look to end a three-game road losing streak when they face the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 59-57 record overall and a 29-26 record at home. The Giants have a 32-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Washington has a 23-34 record in road games and a 45-70 record overall. The Nationals are 17-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Giants lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 27 doubles and 21 home runs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 13 for 42 with a double over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 14 home runs, 29 walks and 43 RBIs while hitting .267 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 11 for 39 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .200 batting average, 8.17 ERA, outscored by 53 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (hamstring), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Luis Garcia: day-to-day (back), Dylan Crews: 60-Day IL (back), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

