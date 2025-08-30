Nationals bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Rays

The Washington Nationals will try to stop their six-game losing streak when they play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay Rays (65-69, fourth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-81, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot (9-10, 3.82 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (8-9, 5.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -154, Nationals +128; over/under is 9 runs

Washington has a 53-81 record overall and a 26-40 record at home. The Nationals have a 24-64 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Tampa Bay has gone 31-36 in road games and 65-69 overall. The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.94.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 26 home runs while slugging .478. Luis Garcia is 9 for 34 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Junior Caminero has 22 doubles and 39 home runs for the Rays. Jake Mangum is 14 for 41 with three doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rays: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (oblique), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

