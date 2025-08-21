Nationals and Mets square off in series rubber match

New York Mets (67-59, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (51-75, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Thursday,…

New York Mets (67-59, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (51-75, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (1-1, 4.78 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (5-12, 4.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -142, Nationals +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and New York Mets meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Washington has a 51-75 record overall and a 25-39 record in home games. The Nationals are 19-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York has gone 26-35 in road games and 67-59 overall. The Mets rank eighth in the majors with 165 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Mets lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 50 RBIs for the Nationals. Paul DeJong is 13 for 40 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto is third on the Mets with 47 extra base hits (16 doubles and 31 home runs). Brett Baty is 11 for 32 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mets: 4-6, .306 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (neck), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

