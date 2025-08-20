Mets take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Nationals

New York Mets (67-58, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (50-75, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Wednesday,…

New York Mets (67-58, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (50-75, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (7-4, 2.35 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Nationals: Brad Lord (3-6, 3.26 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -182, Nationals +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will attempt to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 24-39 record in home games and a 50-75 record overall. The Nationals have a 29-15 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York is 67-58 overall and 26-34 on the road. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.76 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Mets are ahead 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 51 RBIs for the Nationals. Paul DeJong is 12 for 39 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 26 doubles, 24 home runs and 71 RBIs for the Mets. Juan Soto is 10 for 36 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .269 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mets: 4-6, .300 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.