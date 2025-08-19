Live Radio
Mets play the Nationals looking to break road slide

The Associated Press

August 19, 2025, 4:03 AM

New York Mets (66-58, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (50-74, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (7-5, 3.30 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (8-7, 5.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -204, Nationals +168; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to stop their six-game road slide in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 24-38 record at home and a 50-74 record overall. The Nationals have gone 21-58 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

New York has a 25-34 record on the road and a 66-58 record overall. The Mets have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

The teams match up Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Mets are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with a .270 batting average, and has 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs, 30 walks and 49 RBIs. James Wood is 12 for 40 with a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has a .268 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 31 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs. Francisco Lindor is 14 for 41 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mets: 3-7, .278 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

