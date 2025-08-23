Lile sparks Nationals’ 9th-inning rally against Duran in 5-4 win over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Daylen Lile hit a tying single in the ninth inning and dashed home with the go-ahead run…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Daylen Lile hit a tying single in the ninth inning and dashed home with the go-ahead run on a throwing error by catcher J.T. Realmuto as the Washington Nationals rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Friday night.

The Nationals scored twice in the ninth off Phillies closer Jhoan Duran (6-5), who had not allowed a runner to reach second base in seven previous appearances since being acquired from Minnesota on July 30.

Lile singled home Dylan Crews, who doubled off Duran with one out, to tie it at 4. Lile went to second on the throw to the plate, then stole third and scored when Realmuto’s throw sailed into left field.

P.J. Poulin (1-1) retired all six batters he faced to earn his first career win.

Riley Adams hit a three-run homer off Philadelphia starter Taijuan Walker in the first. It was Adams’ eighth homer of the season. The Nationals didn’t score again until Lile’s hit in the ninth.

Cade Cavalli started for the Nationals and allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings.

Realmuto and Bryson Stott homered for the NL East-leading Phillies, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

It was Duran’s first blown save with the Phillies after converting each of his first six opportunities.

Key moment

Crews’ double was the first extra-base hit allowed by Duran since he was acquired by Philadelphia.

Key stat

First base umpire Cory Blaser had three pickoff plays overturned upon video review in the first five innings — all three were attempts by Walker. Blaser twice called the Washington runner safe, and once he called the runner out. Walker has the most pickoffs by a right-hander in MLB since 2015.

Up next

Washington LHP Mitchell Parker (7-13, 5.83 ERA) starts against RHP Aaron Nola (1-7, 6.92) in the middle game of the series Saturday.

This story has been corrected to show Duran had six previous save opportunities with the Phillies, not seven.

