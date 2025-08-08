Live Radio
Giants host Washington Nationals, look to stop home losing streak

The Associated Press

August 8, 2025, 4:06 AM

Washington Nationals (45-69, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (58-57, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (8-6, 4.89 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Giants: Kai-Wei Teng (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Washington Nationals looking to end their eight-game home skid.

San Francisco has a 28-26 record at home and a 58-57 record overall. The Giants are 22-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Washington is 23-33 on the road and 45-69 overall. The Nationals have gone 26-15 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 27 doubles and 20 home runs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 13 for 41 with a double over the last 10 games.

James Wood leads the Nationals with 45 extra base hits (21 doubles and 24 home runs). Luis Garcia is 11 for 39 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Nationals: 3-7, .218 batting average, 7.88 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: day-to-day (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (hamstring), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Dylan Crews: 60-Day IL (back), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

