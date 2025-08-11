Frazier leads Royals against the Nationals after 4-hit game

The Kansas City Royals play the Washington Nationals after Adam Frazier's four-hit game on Sunday.

Washington Nationals (47-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (58-60, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, six strikeouts); Royals: Bailey Falter (7-6, 4.14 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -152, Nationals +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Washington Nationals after Adam Frazier’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Kansas City has gone 28-28 in home games and 58-60 overall. Royals hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Washington has a 25-34 record in road games and a 47-70 record overall. The Nationals are 27-15 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino leads the Royals with 20 home runs while slugging .436. Mike Yastrzemski is 6 for 28 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 25 doubles, four triples and 15 home runs for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 11 for 34 with three doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.14 ERA, even run differential

Nationals: 3-7, .234 batting average, 7.47 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Bobby Witt Jr.: day-to-day (back), Steven Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Jac Caglianone: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cole Ragans: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (elbow), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Luis Garcia: day-to-day (back), Dylan Crews: 60-Day IL (back), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.