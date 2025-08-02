Brewers play the Nationals after Contreras’ 5-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (65-44, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (44-65, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Saturday, 4:05…

Milwaukee Brewers (65-44, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (44-65, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 2.01 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (8-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -186, Nationals +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Washington Nationals after William Contreras had five hits against the Nationals on Friday.

Washington has gone 21-32 at home and 44-65 overall. The Nationals have a 26-15 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Milwaukee has a 29-24 record in road games and a 65-44 record overall. The Brewers are 24-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Brewers have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 25 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 12 for 37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Sal Frelick has a .292 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 11 doubles, three triples and eight home runs. Contreras is 17 for 42 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 6-4, .300 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Dylan Crews: 60-Day IL (back), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

