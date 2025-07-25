Twins beat Nationals 1-0 behind 2-hitter over 6-inning start by Zebby Matthews

Zebby Matthews pitched a two-hitter over six scoreless innings in the best start of his career and the Minnesota Twins started a pivotal homestand with a 1-0 victory over a wild MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

All-Star Byron Buxton ‘s sacrifice fly in the fifth was all Matthews (2-2) needed for his first win after a six-week stint on the injured list with a shoulder strain.

The 25-year-old right-hander departed with a shutout for the first time in 15 major league starts while allowing the fewest hits of his career, with six strikeouts and no walks. Matthews didn’t let a ball out of the infield until a two-out double in the fourth inning by Luis García Jr.

The Nationals have been held scoreless over 21 straight innings.

Gore (4-10) matched his career high with six walks, allowing just one hit in five innings. He threw two wild pitches after walking Matt Wallner in the fifth, allowing him to move to third in position to score on Buxton’s fly to left.

The Twins, who entered the evening five games out of the last AL wild-card spot with five teams in front of them, won for the ninth time in their last 12 games at Target Field. They have five more games at home, where they’re 29-20 this season, before the trade deadline.

Key moment

Daylen Lile hit a one-out double in the eighth off Griffin Jax, but the right-hander responded by fanning Riley Adams on three pitches. Jax walked Jacob Young but got CJ Abrams to fly out to finish the inning.

Key stat

The Nationals haven’t scored since the sixth inning of a 6-1 win over Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Up next

Mitchell Parker (6-10, 5.00 ERA) pitches on Saturday night for the Nationals. All-Star Joe Ryan (10-4, 2.63 ERA) takes the mound for the Twins.

