Trevor Story homers as part of 4-hit day to help Red Sox beat Nationals 11-2

Trevor Story homered and drove in four runs as part of a four-hit day, Lucas Giolito pitched 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball in his first game against the team that drafted him and the Boston Red Sox routed the Washington Nationals 11-2 on Friday.

Red Sox Nationals Baseball Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story celebrates his two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Red Sox Nationals Baseball Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story, right, steals second base against Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, left, during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Red Sox Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals starting pitcher Michael Soroka throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Red Sox Nationals Baseball Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass APTOPIX Red Sox Nationals Baseball Fourth of July An American flag in the shape of the continental United States is displayed on the field before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Boston Red Sox, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Red Sox Nationals Baseball An American flag in the shape of the continental United States is displayed on the field before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Boston Red Sox, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Story homered and drove in four runs as part of a four-hit day, Lucas Giolito pitched 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball in his first game against the team that drafted him and the Boston Red Sox routed the Washington Nationals 11-2 on Friday.

Jarren Duran had three RBIs for Boston, which collected 16 hits and has won four of six since enduring a season-worst six-game skid.

Washington was denied its first three-game winning streak since taking four in a row on May 28-31.

Giolito (5-1) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out seven, surrendering Luis García Jr.’s sacrifice fly in the sixth. He is 2-0 with an 0.61 ERA in his last two starts.

The right-hander was the Nationals’ first-round pick in 2012 and debuted with the team four years later. Washington traded him to the Chicago White Sox in December 2016.

The Red Sox broke the game open with a seven-run fifth inning. After Boston loaded the bases, Wilyer Abreu walked in a run to make it 3-0 and Story ripped a two-run single to center to chase Washington starter Michael Soroka (3-6).

Marcelo Mayer hit reliever Zach Brzykcy’s first pitch to left to score Abreu. Three batters later, Duran hit a two-run double. He later scored on Abraham Toro’s single.

Story hit his 13th home run of the season in the eighth, a two-run blast to left off Ryan Loutos.

Soroka allowed seven runs and struck out six in four innings, matching his shortest outing of the season.

Key moment

Story’s two-run single in the fifth extended Boston’s lead to 5-0 and ended Soroka’s day.

Key stat

Boston has won 10 of its last 11 games on the Fourth of July.

Up next

The series continues Saturday when Boston RHP Walker Buehler (5-6, 6.45 ERA) faces Washington LHP Mitchell Parker (5-8, 4.63).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.