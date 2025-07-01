Tigers, Nationals game postponed by rain, rescheduled as day-night doubleheader on Wednesday

The scheduled game between the Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals was postponed Tuesday because of rain and rescheduled as a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

The tarp covers the infield at Nationals Park. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

The first game will start at 1:05 p.m., and the second at 6:45 p.m.

The Tigers will start left-hander Tyler Holton (3-3, 4.34 ERA), an opener, and right-hander Jack Flaherty (5-9, 4.80), while the Nationals will counter with right-hander Trevor Williams (3-9, 5.65) and left-hander MacKenzie Gore (3-8, 3.09).

AL Central-leading Detroit (53-32) entered Tuesday tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball and has won three of four as it opens a six-game trip.

Washington (35-49) opens a six-game homestand after completing a 4-5 road swing through Southern California.

Earlier Tuesday, the Nationals activated infielder Paul DeJong from the 10-day injured list.

DeJong, signed as a free agent in the offseason, was hit in the face by a pitch from Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller on April 15, fracturing his nose, orbital and orbital floor. The 31-year-old had surgery six days later. He hit .204 with four doubles, two RBI, two walks, two stolen bases and three runs scored in 16 games before his injury.

