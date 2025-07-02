Riley Greene homers twice as Tigers rout Nationals 11-2 in doubleheader opener

Riley Greene hit a pair of three-run homers and matched a career high with six RBIs, leading the Detroit Tigers over the Washington Nationals 11-2.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Riley Greene hit a pair of three-run homers and matched a career high with six RBIs, leading the Detroit Tigers over the Washington Nationals 11-2 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Wednesday.

Jake Rogers and Spencer Torkelson also homered while Zach McKinstry had four hits for Detroit, which has won three in a row and six of eight. The Tigers at 54-32 moved 22 games over .500 for the first time since finishing 2013 at 93-69.

Alex Call had three hits for Washington, which has not won consecutive games since May 28-31 and has lost nine of its last 10 at home.

Trevor Williams (3-10) allowed three-run homers in the first to Greene’ on a full-count sweeper and to Rogers on a fastball, Rogers’ first home run this season.

Williams received sarcastic applause when he got his third out on his 54th pitch. He allowed seven runs in three innings.

Greene padded Detroit’s lead in the fourth. After Gleyber Torres walked and Wenceel Pérez singled against Jackson Rutledge, Greene hit his 21st for a 10-0 lead.

Greene had his seventh multi-homer game, his fourth this season and second in 10 games.

Torkelson led off the sixth with his 18th homer.

Opener Tyler Holton struck out three in two scoreless innings for Detroit. Rookie Dylan Smith (1-0) pitched 3 1/3 shutout innings for his first big league victory.

Key moment

Greene’s three-run homer four batters in.

Key stat

Detroit improved to 4-0 in doubleheaders openers this season.

Up next

Detroit RHP Jack Flaherty (5-9, 4.80 ERA) was to face Washington LHP MacKenzie Gore (3-8, 3.09) in the night game.

