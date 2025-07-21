TRUMP THREATENS COMMANDERS: Past team name changes | What DC leaders have to say | Trump threatens stadium deal | Native groups to Trump
Reds’ Elly De La Cruz tries on manager Terry Francona’s glasses in lighthearted moment

The Associated Press

July 21, 2025, 10:23 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona had no idea what was in store when he went to the mound to make a pitching change in the fifth inning of Monday night’s 10-8 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Shortstop Elly De La Cruz tapped Francona on his left arm, causing the skipper to turn toward him. Then De La Cruz removed Francona’s glasses and tried them on — and immediately threw back his head.

Yeah, probably not the right prescription.

Both then laughed as Francona put his glasses back in place.

The two have had their share of light moments as the Reds fight for a playoff spot in Francona’s first year at the helm. The Reds are 52-49 and in contention for a wild-card spot and their first postseason appearance in five years.

